I went to check on comments from earlier this month, and I only have archived comments from September 11 thru today. I am missing comments I made at the beginning of the month. I checked August and July with the same results; I am missing comments from the first two weeks of those months. Anyone else noticing disappearing comments?
UMMMM...WHAT IS HAPPENING TO MY ARCHIVED COMMENTS ON NEWSVINE? (THANKS TO ALL WHO ANSWERED)
Thu Sep 22, 2016 9:27 AM
