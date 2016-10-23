Newsvine

L (no longer) in Princeton will resist trump!

Stephen Baldwin Is Not Amused by Brother Alec's Impersonation of Donald Trump

Stephen Baldwin, 50, had some notes for his older brother regarding his Trump impersonation. ""He's got the voice down very well. I think it's getting a little too nasty right now," he told CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers after the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday night. "I don't want to be a party pooper here, but I don't think it's very funny."

Stephen added that he doesn't think what's going on in the presidential election should be joked about. "Everybody's got 20 days now to really do their homework," he explained.

